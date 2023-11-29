Watch Now
'The grid needs to double in size': Manufacturing, climate change drive power demand in Arizona

Posted at 9:02 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 11:02:19-05

PHOENIX — Mass electrification, data centers, artificial intelligence and reshoring of manufacturing in Arizona and the rest of the country are expected to place an even bigger demand on power in the next 15 years.

That's why Arizona's biggest electric utilities, Arizona Public Service Co. and Salt River Project, are in the process of revamping their plans to support the growth of the state while also moving toward clean and renewable energy uses.

"Our biggest strategic imperative over the next decade or so is going to be building out the grid fast enough to keep up with society's growth," Ted Geisler, president of APS, said on Nov. 27. "The grid needs to double in size over the next 15 years."

