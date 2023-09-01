Texas-based semiconductor company plans expansion to Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — Texas-based semiconductor company Strike Photonics is expanding to Tucson with plans for a new design and product development hub in the University of Arizona Tech Park.

Strike Photonics leased 800 square feet in the UA Tech Park for "product development and customer-facing activity," Tim Kalthoff, vice president of product development for Strike Photonics, told the Business Journal Aug. 31.

Strike Photonics, headquartered in Allen, north of Dallas, develops next-generation photonic chips for use in biotechnology, electronic defense, communications and optical computing sectors.

"We need diverse locations to employ the talent that can support our mission," Kalthoff said. "Tucson and Arizona’s rich history in both analog semiconductors and optical sciences make it an obvious choice for expansion. Further, several of our key customers that can take advantage of our products are in Arizona."

