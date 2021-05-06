Tempe seeks developer to add mixed-use project at Danelle Plaza

The city of Tempe wants to encourage development to add density to the already-lively Danelle Plaza, near Southern and Mill Avenues and home to popular businesses such as Yucca Tap Room, Rocket A Go-Go and Cervantes Mexican Food.

The city is now reviewing responses to a request for qualifications seeking developers to build a mixed-use development including commercial space and apartments on a 3.14-acre city-owned site in the center of the plaza.

“Danelle Plaza is such a prime location,” Tempe Economic Development Director Donna Kennedy said. “The city has had its eye on it for many years, and now, all the property owners agree the next generation of development could occur there, and it could be the best mixed-use destination.”

Kennedy said her office has been getting inquiries from developers and businesses about building on the site, so the city council gave her direction to release the request. The request sought creative offers for a mixed-use development that would incorporate housing, as well as arts and culture.

