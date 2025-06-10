Tempe ordinance aims to manage data center growth as demand surges

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe has now joined Phoenix and Chandler as the only cities in the Valley so far to put forward changes to its zoning and regulations for data centers.

During a June 5 City Council meeting, Tempe held its first of two public hearings for an ordinance — which includes other proposed zoning amendments — regarding how to best manage the ever-increasing demand for data center facilities in the Phoenix metro.

As the need for more computing capabilities and cloud storage surges with the prevalence of artificial intelligence, the Valley has become one of the nation’s premier markets for data center developments. But the growth has given a handful of municipal governments pause because of the strain on local resources.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.