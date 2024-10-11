Tempe one of the best places to retire affordably, Fortune says

TEMPE, AZ — A Valley city known more for its college students than its senior population has been named one of the ideal places in the nation to retire by Fortune magazine.

Fortune’s list of the 25 Best Places to Retire Affordably named Tempe No. 20 on the list, citing the East Valley city’s rich cultural scene, outdoor lifestyle opportunities and active adult communities — along with its abundance of urban amenities.

In its report, the magazine emphasized that expectations for modern retirement have changed over a generation, with retirees nowadays looking for more than just downsizing and keeping expenses low. Fortune noted that a 2023 study found that retirees see engagement and having a sense of purpose as essential to their quality of life and are choosing accordingly.

Fortune noted that "because of increasing lifespan, people want more than affordability. They want to stay active and involved.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.