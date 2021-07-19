Tempe Chamber CEO to resign

Tempe Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anne Gill is resigning from her post effective Aug. 31, the organization announced.

Gill said she plans to return to her home state of Michigan to spend more time with her family and plan for her wedding with her childhood sweetheart.

“Looking back on the past five years, I am proud of the work we have done with the Tempe business community,” Gill said in a statement. “I have been fortunate to have worked with outstanding business and community leaders, as well as an exceptional Chamber team. I’ll miss the people I work with every day, but I know that with our strong board and support from the community, the Tempe Chamber will continue to innovate and meet the changing needs of the businesses it serves.”

The chair of the chamber of commerce's board of directors said it will face challenges filling the void left by Gill.

The Tempe Chamber Board of Directors will immediately launch a search for Gill's successor.

