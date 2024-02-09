Tech firms puts trophy tower space on sublease market

TEMPE, AZ — A full floor of one of the Valley's trophy offices is now available for sublease.

Moov Technologies, an online marketplace for semiconductor equipment, will look to sublease some if not all, of the 31,000 square feet it occupies on the 16th floor of the 100 Mill building in Tempe — one of the top Class A office buildings in the Valley.

Steven Zhou, Moov's co-founder and CEO, confirmed the company is actively looking for users to take over the lease. He noted in a Feb. 8 text message that Moov is "opportunistically exploring options for partial and full lease."

"[We] have been growing rapidly in other regions such as HQ2 in Austin, Taiwan, China and Europe," Zhou said.

JLL's Ryan Timpani and Brett Thompson are the brokers marketing the space for sublease.

Asking rates for a direct lease in Tempe remained the highest across the Valley at $39.65 per square foot as of the fourth quarter of 2023, according to CBRE. Comparatively, metro-wide asking rates averaged $31.39 per square foot in the fourth quarter.

