Target, Dick's Sporting Goods to anchor Mesa mixed-use development

Mesa’s latest major retail development is quickly coming together.

Medina Station, a 64.5-acre mixed-use development, will break ground next week with two major national retail anchor tenants in the fold.

Medina Station developer SimonCRE on March 5 announced Dick’s Sporting Goods as one of its major tenants for the project. The latest announcement follows previous Business Journal reporting that Target is also a major anchor tenant of the development.

Simon expects to move at “Simon speed” and have retail tenants ready to move in by next summer.

