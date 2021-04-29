Taiwan Semiconductor hires 250 employees destined for Arizona site

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has hired its first batch of employees that will end up at its forthcoming Arizona factory.

Last year TSMC picked Arizona as its first U.S.-built factory (or fab) and it recently finished its first round of hiring, bringing in more than 250 new employees from across the U.S.

These people will end up working in human resources and fab operations, including engineers and technical specialists, and approximately 20% of the new hires have degrees from an Arizona university.

Rick Cassidy, CEO of TSMC Arizona, is leading the operation and in a statement he expressed his excitement at hitting the hiring milestone.

“We’ve already hired more than 250 stellar engineers and have entrusted them to our most advanced fab so they can bring up these industry-leading technologies to the United States. I’m delighted to welcome our first class of TSMC Arizona employees and look forward to working alongside them to help customers enable the technologies that will change our world.”

