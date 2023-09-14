Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café slated to open multiple locations in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, a French-style café chain that specializes in serving crepes, is looking to open multiple locations in the Phoenix area.

The restaurant, which has sweet and savory crepes and hot drinks on its menu, announced Tuesday it has signed on a new franchisee that will open three locations in the Phoenix area and one location in Fort Worth, Texas.

Married couple John and Sue Gilbert signed the multi-unit deal. The Gilberts also own multiple Nothing Bundt Cakes stores and have been in franchising for almost a decade.

“Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café checked all the boxes for us — worldly cuisine, incredible service, beautiful decor and ambiance,” the Gilberts said in a statement. “As strategic partners, we were attracted to the ability to secure territories in areas where we believe the market dynamics are optimal for future success.”

