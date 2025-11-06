Surprise promotes Assistant City Manager Andrea Davis to be new city manager

The West Valley city of Surprise has a new city manager.

Andrea Davis will serve in the role after Surprise City Council voted to appoint her during a Nov. 4 meeting.

Davis is currently serving as assistant city manager and has worked for the city of Surprise for 14 years. She replaces Bob Wingenroth, who held the city manager role for the past four years. He also served as city manager in Surprise from 2014 to 2018.

Wingenroth recently announced plans to leave his position for a new role as city manager of Laguna Hills, California.

