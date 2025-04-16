Successful Valley restaurateurs drive more growth in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — The team behind Park at 83, a new restaurant development in Peoria, said the early success of its eatery tenants has them thinking about expansion.

In September 2024, Park at 83 opened with two restaurants under the Sam Fox umbrella — North Italia and Blanco Cocina + Cantina — near the Peoria Sports Complex. Then in early 2025, Phoenix-based Upward Projects opened a Postino in the development.

Park at 83 marked the first locations in Phoenix’s West Valley for Fox Restaurant Concepts and Upward Projects.

Brian Frakes, the principal of Park at 83 developer Common Bond Development Group, told the Business Journal that the success of the restaurants and popularity of the property have him looking at doing more in that part of town.

