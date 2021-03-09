Study finds most Phoenix residents feel optimistic about future career paths

A study from the University of Phoenix found that Americans are feeling optimistic about their future and career opportunities despite challenges due to the pandemic.

According to the study, one in three Americans said the pandemic caused their career to derail or go off course and 43% live paycheck to paycheck. However, 78% of Americans said they feel hopeful about the future of their careers despite pandemic challenges.

The University of Phoenix’s Career Institute worked with the Edelman Data x Intelligence research firm to conduct the recent survey called the Career Optimism Index on career optimism during the pandemic in the U.S.

Some 5,000 adults participated in the study in the top 20 U.S. designated market areas, including Phoenix.

The study also found that 62% of Phoenix participants said they were feeling positive about potential job opportunities. For Phoenix workers who are currently employed, 63% said they love their job and 55% said they think of their current job as their career.

