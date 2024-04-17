Steak 44, Ocean 44 bring on 'research' chef to expand menu

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale company behind fine dining restaurants such as Steak 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse and Ocean 44 has hired a new research and development chef to bring new ideas and flavors.

Raul Del Pozo has been working as the R&D chef for Prime Steak Concepts since the end of 2023 and has already come up with new menu items that are proving to be popular with diners.

“It was the foundation that was laid before I was here that attracted me [to this role],” Del Pozo said. “I hope that I can do them justice and continue to expand upon it.”

Prime Steak Concepts restaurants have some of the best reviews in the country, according to a previous study from OpenTable. It's restaurants are often cited as favorites of Valley business executives.

