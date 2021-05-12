State Farm to hire hundreds for claims team in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — State Farm, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurance company, is hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday May 13 in hopes of hiring 1,500 people to assist customers with insurance claims in the coming months.

The new hires will end up at offices in Bloomington, Atlanta, Dallas and Tempe. A company representative said they did not have specific figures for how many employees would end up at each location, but the Tempe office would grow by at least 200.

“Our employees are the key to ensuring our continued success,” State Farm HR&D director Jill Lacy Green said in a statement. “Our virtual career fair will allow potential applicants to engage with our recruiters to learn more about our career opportunities, interviewing and resume tips, as well as our benefits before applying.”

State Farm’s Tempe operation is based out of Marina Heights, a 2.1 million-square-foot, 5 building office complex on the Salt River that was developed by Ryan Cos and Sunbelt Holdings. The building’s sale for $928 million in 2017 ranked among the nation’s biggest office sales in the past 50 years.

