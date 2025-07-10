State Farm Stadium revenue fuels largest-ever youth sports grant cycle in Maricopa County

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority is giving out $6.3 million to schools and youth sports groups, the most the organization has ever given out in a single grant cycle.

The record amount of grant money is available because of the amount of revenue generated in 2024 and 2025 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale – the home of the Arizona Cardinals and where the biggest concerts in the state are held.

AZSTA’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget has the largest adjusted gross revenue for events – $14,058,641 – in the organization’s history, an AZSTA spokesperson told the Business Journal.

Funds are going to 36 sports-related projects across Maricopa County.

