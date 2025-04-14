Stalled downtown luxury tower could be sold after court ruling

After grinding to a halt in September 2023, one of the most ambitious multifamily projects in downtown Phoenix could soon face a court-ordered sale.

The 25-story second phase of the X Phoenix luxury apartment project was set to feature 592 beds upon completion, complementing the 506-bed, 20-story first phase of the project, which is already fully stabilized. But the second phase remains unfinished, and a wave of lawsuits was filed in 2024 by contractors affiliated with the project — including by general contractor Clayco Inc.

The incomplete project encompasses a full city block bounded by Second and Third avenues and Van Buren and Monroe streets.

On April 9, a Maricopa County judge granted a motion for summary judgment, which could ultimately force project developer The X Company to sell the development through a foreclosure sale.

