SRP agrees to buy more power from Arizona's largest proposed solar facility

Provided by SRP
An example of an expansive solar project from Clenera, similar to the construction on the CO Bar Solar in northern Arizona that is expected to be completed in 2025.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jul 25, 2023
Salt River Project has increased the amount of power it plans to purchase from a massive solar project north of Flagstaff being financed by an Israeli energy conglomerate.

SRP announced Monday that the nonprofit energy utility company has signed an agreement to purchase 394 megawatts of power from the CO Bar Solar project in northern Arizona, which will be operated by renewable energy company Clenera, based in Boise, Idaho. That’s on top of the 400 megawatts that SRP already agreed months ago to buy from the project.

The two deals mean the project will provide SRP enough energy to power about 180,000 typical homes.

