Sprouts settles disability discrimination lawsuits

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., the Phoenix-based specialty grocer, will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle lawsuits over allegations that the company discriminated against deaf people in its hiring practices.

The lawsuits were filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Sprouts (Nasdaq: SFM) and the federal agency were able to settle the lawsuits on Oct. 14.

As part of the settlement agreement, Sprouts will pay $280,000 to three deaf parties and provide other significant relief, according to the EEOC. Sprouts did not immediately respond when asked for comment on the lawsuit and settlement.

The EEOC argued that Sprouts discriminated against deaf people when its managers would not provide reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. That alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Besides the money, Sprouts agreed to not engage in discrimination based on disability in the future and to review and revise its ADA policies and provide more ADA training. Sprouts will also send a letter of apology to each of the charging parties.

