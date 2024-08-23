Sprouts expands real estate footprint nationwide, with new stores announced for the Valley

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM), the Phoenix-based specialty grocer, is preparing to open a handful of new stores in the coming months, including two new ones in the Valley.

Sprouts is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country and plans on opening 35 new locations across the U.S. in 2024, with the majority opening in the final quarter of the year, the company’s executives said during its latest earnings call on July 29.

This week the company announced it will be hosting a nationwide hiring event on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. Sprouts has nearly 420 stores in 23 states.

The company employs about 32,000 people across its network of stores, distribution centers and offices.

Currently there are 46 stores operating in Arizona, but in the coming months Sprouts will open two more.

