Southwest Airlines pilot opens West Valley adventure park dedicated to his daughter

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A 40-year veteran in the aviation industry has opened up an adventure park in the West Valley dedicated to his daughter and the first Black fighter pilots who inspired him to fly and dream big.

As a lifelong entrepreneur, Southwest Airlines pilot Tyrone Ward dreamed of giving his daughter Owynn a safe and cool place to play.

"Owynn is my daughter, and the idea came from her trying to build a park where we could have fun, and everybody can have fun,” Ward said.

Thus, in March, he officially opened Owynn’s World of Adventure Park, a 25,000-square-foot indoor theme park located at Dysart and Camelback in Litchfield Park. Ward financed the park out of his own pocket and enlisted the help of Doug Wilkerson, a partner at Dynamic Designs & Associates, to design and theme the park.

Ward, COO Tara Ingram-Davis, and General Manager Gerard Davis began developing the concept and vision for the park in 2018. However, construction of the facility was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the project took three years to build.

