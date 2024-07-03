Southern California juice chain Sip Fresh lays out growth plan for Arizona

Sip Fresh, a juice chain based out of Southern California, has targeted Arizona for its next expansion market.

The chain, which already has one location in the Valley in the Macerich-owned Arrowhead Towne Center mall in Glendale, is sizing up Arizona’s malls and shopping centers as possible landing sports for Sip Fresh locations and the company is looking for franchisees to expand in Arizona.

“Now is the perfect time to launch full force into our franchise development strategy in Arizona,” Sharon Arthofer, the CEO and founder of Sip Fresh, said in a statement.

The Arrowhead location has “surpassed expectations,” according to a company statement and is why Sip Fresh would like to open locations inside “upscale malls” across Arizona, with a focus specifically on Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert.

