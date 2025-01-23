Sonoran University names best-selling author as CEO

TEMPE, AZ — After a nationwide search, Sonoran University of Health Sciences has found its new president and CEO.

Dr. Lise Alschuler has been selected to replace Dr. Paul Mittman, who is retiring this summer after serving as president and CEO for 25 years.

Alschuler, who begins her new role at the Tempe university in July, currently serves as associate director of the Fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine as well as professor of clinical medicine at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

She also is a best-selling author on integrative cancer approaches, a researcher in natural health, an entrepreneur, sought-after speaker, and thought leader in the $300 billion natural products industry.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.