Slim Chickens to return to Arizona, first location set for West Valley

In partnership with local Burger King franchise company Barnett Management Co., Slim Chickens is returning to Arizona with plans to open 32 restaurants in the state over the next decade.

Slim Chickens, a quick-service concept which first opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, plans to open two to three locations per year across the state in areas such as Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, and Yuma.

The restaurants will be open seven days a week and feature chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, 17 house dipping sauces, and fried okra and pickles, the companies said.

Phoenix-based Barnett Management said it’s looking for one to two-acre lots to accommodate porch dining and three-lane drive-thrus near freeways in high-traffic areas.

The first location, according to the companies, is planned to open in the fast-growing West Valley by the end of 2022. Potential sites could be near Loop 101 and Northern Parkway.

