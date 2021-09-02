Sky Harbor sees return to 2019 passenger levels. Can it continue amid COVID surge?

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw passenger levels in July nearly match 2019 numbers, but that momentum could be reversed because of the rise in Covid-19 cases during August.

The region’s primary airport recorded 3,819,607 total passengers who either flew into or out of Sky Harbor during July, according to an Aug. 31 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department. When compared to July 2019, passenger traffic was down only 0.3% or 12,957 passengers, which is the closest Sky Harbor’s total passenger count has been to pre-pandemic levels.

July’s passenger count was 182.6% higher than the total passenger numbers of July 2020.

Adding to the impressive numbers, Sky Harbor’s return to 2019 levels comes with 340 fewer flights landing at the airport in 2021 than in 2019. That means flights are fuller or airlines are using larger planes when coming to Phoenix. In July, a total of 15,029 flights landed at Sky Harbor.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.