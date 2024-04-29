Sky Harbor restaurant workers agree to labor contract

One of the largest concession operators at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and its workers have agreed on a new contract.

HMS Host, which operates more than 20 different food and beverage outlets at Sky Harbor – including Starbucks, Barrio Cafe, Chelsea’s Kitchen and SanTan Brewery – came to a deal with members of Unite Here Local 11, the union that represents food and beverage workers at Sky Harbor.

Union members voted to ratify the contract on April 25.

The new four-year deal, which the union said sets “a new standard for food service airport workers in the region,” includes pay raises, a pension and language that protects workers from being replaced by advanced technologies.

