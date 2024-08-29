Sky Harbor on track for busiest summer, year ever for air passengers

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw more passengers in the month of July this year than in any previous year on record, keeping the airport on track for its busiest summer and busiest year ever.

In July, the region’s primary airport recorded 4,248,303 total passengers traveling through its terminals, a 9.5% increase from July 2023, according to data released Aug. 28 by the Phoenix Aviation Department.

July’s record-setting passenger growth continues the trend Sky Harbor has been seeing all year long, setting the airport up to have its most passengers ever in a single year in 2024. So far this year, Sky Harbor has recorded 30.9 million total passengers, up 8.5% from the 28.4 million the airport had at this same point in 2023.

