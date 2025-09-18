Sky Harbor International Airport soars in national airport rankings

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the third-best airport in the entire country, according to J.D. Power's latest airport satisfaction report.

The J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Wednesday, gave Sky Harbor a score of 634 out of 1,000, which ranked as the third-best score in the Mega Airports category for overall customer satisfaction.

Sky Harbor, the region’s primary airport, stayed the same in the rankings from last year, but improved its score by one point from 633 that year.

J.D. Power ranked Sky Harbor above Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, which scored a 620, and behind Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which respectively scored 660 and 649.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.