Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Sky Harbor International Airport soars in national airport rankings

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
The planes.jpg
Posted

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the third-best airport in the entire country, according to J.D. Power's latest airport satisfaction report.

The J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Wednesday, gave Sky Harbor a score of 634 out of 1,000, which ranked as the third-best score in the Mega Airports category for overall customer satisfaction.

Sky Harbor, the region’s primary airport, stayed the same in the rankings from last year, but improved its score by one point from 633 that year.

J.D. Power ranked Sky Harbor above Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, which scored a 620, and behind Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which respectively scored 660 and 649.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen