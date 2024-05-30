Sky Harbor International Airport records busiest tourism season ever

PHOENIX — The Valley’s tourism season, which runs from January through April, ended up being the busiest ever at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The season was capped off with the NCAA Men’s Final Four being hosted in Glendale, which brought tens of thousands of visitors to the Valley and led to Sky Harbor having its busiest April ever, according to the city of Phoenix, which owns and operates Sky Harbor.

To accommodate the extra people coming to the Valley for the Final Four, Delta Air Lines added additional routes to Phoenix from North Carolina and Alabama, which is where two of this year's Final Four teams traveled from.

In April, Sky Harbor recorded 4,526,096 total passengers going through its terminals, a 6.2% increase from April 2023, according to a report released on May 29 from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

