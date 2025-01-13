Site selectors: Phoenix a top 10 city for headquarters

Phoenix continues to rank as a top market in the country for businesses.

The city was named one of the top 10 best U.S. cities for corporate headquarters in a new Site Selection report.

Phoenix tied for ninth alongside Memphis and San Diego based on an annual survey of 36 site selectors. Cities that ranked in the top three for headquarters were Dallas, Charlotte and Atlanta, followed by Nashville, Raleigh, Austin, Chicago and Richmond, Virginia.

The report also ranked the top 10 business climate states, but Arizona didn't make the top 10 and hasn't for the past five years, according to Site Selection. States that did fall within the top business climates were largely in the South. Georgia came in at the top spot followed by North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and more.

