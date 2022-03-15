Watch
Single-family homebuilding permits in Valley jump in 2021 even as some cities report declines

Posted at 8:43 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:43:53-04

Homebuilders still can't build homes fast enough to keep up with demand in metro Phoenix.

Municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 9% more single-family permits to homebuilders in 2021 than they did in 2020, according to the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona.

While one city showed 80% growth year over year, six cities actually issued fewer permits in 2021 than they did in 2020.

Jim Daniel, president of RL Brown Housing Reports, said a decrease in some of those cities could reflect the number of communities permitting in 2021.

"Overall, we will continue to see growth in the fringe cities around the Valley," Daniel said. "With all the disruption in the developing and the building process, we believe that permits will be flat in 2022."

