Silicon Valley tech company beta launches mobile payment product with Arizona Coyotes

Silicon Valley-based VenueNext will be using the NHL's Arizona Coyotes to test its new mobile self-checkout product.

VenueNext is a management technology company that builds custom mobile apps for major league sports teams, concert halls, hotels and hospitals. Its newest product will allow fans to scan product codes for merch, food or drink at Coyotes games via their mobile phones and then complete the purchase completely on their personal devices.

The experience will be launched during the Coyotes March 22 game. VenueNext will also be beta testing the new product with the Orlando Magic. If the tests go well, the company hopes to do a broader launch later this year.

The software is designed to reduce wait times at food and beverage and retails stores at Gila River Arena.

“Our latest self-checkout product allows venues to offer a frictionless shopping experience at a fraction of the cost,” said Anthony Perez , VenueNext’s CEO, in a statement. “Our philosophy has always been that commerce truly requires just one piece of hardware: the device the fan brings with them. Our self-checkout product is the perfect reflection of that philosophy.”

