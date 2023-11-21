Several factors combined to help the West Valley explode as an industrial hot spot

The West Valley was once known for landing one-off industrial deals and distribution centers, but it has evolved into a hot spot for a diverse set of warehouses and employers across metro Phoenix.

In the past 23 years, the West Valley experienced a 166% increase in industrial growth and now has more than 203 million square feet of product — more than half of the overall 363 million square feet of space in the Phoenix area, according to Colliers International.

"That's 10 times the growth that there was when I started in this business," said Don MacWilliam, executive vice president for Colliers International, at a West Valley Commercial Real Estate Group presentation on Nov. 17.

MacWilliam said he's worked for 37 years on industrial leasing in the West Valley and has helped bring in some of the major players.

