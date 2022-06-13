Watch
Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch lands a new upscale market and restaurant

Curtis Su
Rendering of the restaurant in the new Gastrome Market store coming to Scottsdale.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jun 13, 2022
The Gainey Ranch area of Scottsdale will soon be home to a new specialty wine and cheese shop and gourmet restaurant.

Gastromé Market is set to open this summer in a newly renovated and built-out 5,000-square-foot space at 7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, in a former Anytime Fitness.

The market is co-owned by Tiffany Chavez and Jenny Le. The duo wanted to create a space where wine and fine food-loving consumers can spend time and learn.

“We want you to take your time when you come here – we’re not your traditional wine and cheese shop,” Chavez said in a statement. “You can come in and grab a quick bottle on-the-go, or sit down, have a glass of wine or Champagne and chat with us about everything from food pairing suggestions to our favorite wine varieties.”

