Scottsdale water company enters partnership to increase hospitality footprint

Scottsdale-based water bottling company The Alkaline Water Co. is looking to increase its presence in the hospitality sector and has entered a new partnership to help with that endeavor.

Alkaline, which describes itself as the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, is partnering with iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group to coordinate marketing, business development and sales in noncommercial hospitality.

The company, whose flagship product is called Alkaline88, said it is looking to become the national go-to alkaline water of choice in hotels, casinos, colleges and universities, sports arenas and other venues.

Ricky Wright, president and CEO of Alkaline, said that the partners have started reaching out with samples to the largest general purchasing organization in the country and expect to be able to make their first major announcement in the beginning of 2022.

Alkaline was founded in 2012 and went public in 2018. It is one of the Valley’s largest public companies, reporting 2020 revenue of $41.14 million, according to Business Journal research.

