Scottsdale restaurant Etta acquired by Texas company, will close for renovations

Etta, an 8,000-square-foot restaurant in North Scottsdale in the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center, will close down for renovations after being acquired.

RDM Hospitality, a restaurant company based in Austin, Texas, has acquired Etta and announced it will close for renovations on July 22. The newly designed restaurant will open under the same name in September. Etta opened in Scottsdale in 2022.

RDM Hospitality, which is owned by Johann Moonesinghe, the CEO and co-founder of the dining app inKind, acquired the Chicago-based Etta Collective out of bankruptcy for $4 million earlier this year. There are Etta locations in Scottsdale and in the Chicago area.

