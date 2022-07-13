SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The much-acclaimed Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort is opening a hotel aimed at the ultra-wealthy and luxury-driven consumer within its existing resort.

This fall, the Princess will open the Privado Villas, a new ultra-luxe boutique hotel, that will replace the Casitas on the west end of the 64-acre property. The Privado Villas will feature 119 residential-style suites and will have a private entrance and reception.

“Over the past year, we have seen a rise in demand for luxury suites, villas and services. We are committed to continually evolve our property and services to maintain our position as an iconic destination resort,” Jack Miller, regional vice president and general manager of the Princess, said in a statement. “Our most discerning guests will enjoy their best vacation ever as our team provides a thoughtfully planned and personalized experience, from booking to departure in our spacious, luxurious villas.”

The Princess is fully renovating the Privado Villas rooms and updating the former Casita pool and renaming it the Privado Relaxation Pool. The updated pool will be exclusive to Privado guests and will feature a bar.

