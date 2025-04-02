Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale real estate firm ranks No. 2 on Inc.'s Southwest Region list

72Sold took the second spot after seeing revenue jump more than 2,600% between 2021 and 2023.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
72 Sold.jpg
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Inc. magazine’s 2025 Southwest Regional list of the fastest-growing privately held companies, released April 1, includes 28 Arizona businesses, with two in the top 10.

The Grand Canyon State was led by Scottsdale-based residential real estate company 72Sold, which came in at No. 2 in the region after seeing 2,618% revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. Not far behind was another Scottsdale company, Quattro Climate Control, which provides HVAC systems in the residential and commercial construction industries and had a growth rate of 928% over the two-year period.

Besides the top 10, Arizona had six more companies in the top 20, all seeing growth exceeding 300%.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen