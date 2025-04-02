Scottsdale real estate firm ranks No. 2 on Inc.'s Southwest Region list

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Inc. magazine’s 2025 Southwest Regional list of the fastest-growing privately held companies, released April 1, includes 28 Arizona businesses, with two in the top 10.

The Grand Canyon State was led by Scottsdale-based residential real estate company 72Sold, which came in at No. 2 in the region after seeing 2,618% revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. Not far behind was another Scottsdale company, Quattro Climate Control, which provides HVAC systems in the residential and commercial construction industries and had a growth rate of 928% over the two-year period.

Besides the top 10, Arizona had six more companies in the top 20, all seeing growth exceeding 300%.

