Scottsdale hospital system opens $44M neuroscience institute

On Thursday, HonorHealth is opening its $44 million neuroscience institute in Scottsdale, offering greater access to care for neuro and spine disorders under one roof.
The Scottsdale-based health care system is opening the 250,000-square-foot Bob Bové Neuroscience Center on its Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Phoenix-based Devenney Group Ltd. was the architect while Salt Lake City-based Okland Construction Co. Inc. served as general contractor on the 5-story neuroscience hub.
Part of the funding comes from philanthropist Bob Bové, who donated $21.5 million to HonorHealth, with about $11 million going toward construction costs and the remainder going to research, said Kim Post, executive vice president and chief operations officer at HonorHealth.
The remainder of the construction project financing came from HonorHealth's internal operations, she said.
