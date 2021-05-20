Scottsdale hospital system opens $44M neuroscience institute

On Thursday, HonorHealth is opening its $44 million neuroscience institute in Scottsdale, offering greater access to care for neuro and spine disorders under one roof.

The Scottsdale-based health care system is opening the 250,000-square-foot Bob Bové Neuroscience Center on its Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Phoenix-based Devenney Group Ltd. was the architect while Salt Lake City-based Okland Construction Co. Inc. served as general contractor on the 5-story neuroscience hub.

Part of the funding comes from philanthropist Bob Bové , who donated $21.5 million to HonorHealth, with about $11 million going toward construction costs and the remainder going to research, said Kim Post , executive vice president and chief operations officer at HonorHealth.

The remainder of the construction project financing came from HonorHealth's internal operations, she said.

