Scottsdale homebuilder buys land for active adult resort

Known as America's Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder since 2013, Shea Homes is putting a new spin on its popular Trilogy Signature master-planned communities.

Typically, Shea Homes builds Trilogy Signature active adult master-planned communities with at least 2,000 homes, but now the Scottsdale-based builder is unveiling a boutique active adult concept, known as Trilogy Boutique, across the country with between 250 and 550 homes.

Shea Homes just paid $5.85 million to an entity traced to IHP Capital Partners for 76 lots within Northpointe at Vistancia in Peoria, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC. The transaction closed July 15 on the lots north of the northeast corner of Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Parkway in Peoria.

In June 2021, Newport Beach, California-based IHP Capital Partners teamed with Minneapolis-based Varde Partners to acquire the remaining 3,721 acres of land for development within Vistancia — called Northpointe at Vistancia.

