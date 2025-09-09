Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale considers lawsuit against Arizona over controversial Axon bill

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Axon Way.jpg
Posted

The city of Scottsdale is considering legal action against the state of Arizona regarding the "Axon bill" that was passed by lawmakers this spring.

Scottsdale City Council has scheduled a special meeting Sept. 9, when it plans to vote on a resolution that would authorize the filing of a lawsuit against the state "to challenge the legality and constitutionality of Senate Bill 1543," according to an amended agenda for the city's Sept. 9 meeting.

Senate Bill 1543 was signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs on April 18, paving the way for Axon Enterprise Inc. to build its long-planned $1.3 billion Scottsdale headquarters campus. It is set to become law on Sept. 26, according to city of Scottsdale documents.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen