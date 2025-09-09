Scottsdale considers lawsuit against Arizona over controversial Axon bill

The city of Scottsdale is considering legal action against the state of Arizona regarding the "Axon bill" that was passed by lawmakers this spring.

Scottsdale City Council has scheduled a special meeting Sept. 9, when it plans to vote on a resolution that would authorize the filing of a lawsuit against the state "to challenge the legality and constitutionality of Senate Bill 1543," according to an amended agenda for the city's Sept. 9 meeting.

Senate Bill 1543 was signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs on April 18, paving the way for Axon Enterprise Inc. to build its long-planned $1.3 billion Scottsdale headquarters campus. It is set to become law on Sept. 26, according to city of Scottsdale documents.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.