Scottsdale builder ranks among top firms that help employees advance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One company based in the Valley and several others that are major Arizona employers have turned up on a list of the nation’s top companies for advancing their employees’ careers.
The 2024 American Opportunity Index — which assesses how companies drive economic mobility and positive career opportunities for their workers — ranked Scottsdale-based homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp. at No. 49 overall.
The list ranked the top 100 performers from among the country’s largest companies.
Taylor Morrison was the only Arizona-based firm in the top 100, but several other companies on the latest Phoenix Business Journal list of Arizona’s Largest Employers also appeared there.