Scottsdale-based semiconductor supplier Onsemi to join Nasdaq-100 Index

Onsemi is joining the Nasdaq-100 Index on June 20, marking another milestone for the Scottsdale-based semiconductor supplier that reported two consecutive years of revenue growth.

The Nasdaq-100 consists of the largest and best-performing nonfinancial companies based on market capitalization. It's heavily allocated toward technology, consumer goods and healthcare industries.

“Our addition to the prestigious Nasdaq-100 Index is a testament to the successful execution of our strategy over the last two years, during which our employees around the world have unlocked tremendous value for Onsemi shareholders through their unwavering dedication and innovation,” Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of Onsemi, said in a statement. “We are leading with superior technology in our key end markets of automotive and industrial, and we intend to deliver above-market revenue growth while maintaining our industry-leading financial performance.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.