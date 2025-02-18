Scottsdale-based eatery remixes salad with Grammy Award-winning artist SZA

True Food Kitchen's Kale Caesar Salad has a "star-studded remix."

An Instagram DM (direct message) from Grammy Award-winning artist SZA, who recently shared the Super Bowl LIX halftime stage with Kendrick Lamar, prompted Scottsdale-based True Food Kitchen to bring back and revamp its Kale Caesar Salad.

This marks the first celebrity collaboration for the fresh food eatery, which received an investment from Oprah Winfrey in 2018.

Founded in 2008 in Phoenix and led by Dr. Andrew Weil and Sam Fox, the restaurant has recently renamed the Kale Caesar Salad as the SZA CZA Salad as a nod to its famous collaborator. In addition, the company has pledged 20% of proceeds from sales of the salad to Los Angeles-based nonprofit Suprmarkt, which brings affordable fresh and organic foods to food deserts in underserved communities.

