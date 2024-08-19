Watch Now
Scottsdale Art Auction brought nearly $2 million in sales for historic and contemporary artworks

Four drawings by Frederic Remington, an illustrator and sculptor who specialized in Western American art, sold for a combined $250,000 during the second annual fall online Scottsdale Art Auction on Aug. 3.

The four drawings are "Indian Territory Apache’s Playing Monte” ($43,875), “Goot Packers at Work” ($81,900), “The Outlying Camp” ($46,800), and “Hauling Wagon Out of Bog Hole” ($76,050).

“‘Goot Packers At Work' is unique as far as subject matter goes and collectors were really drawn to it as the bidding was furious and quite competitive with multiple bidders chasing it,” auction co-owner Brad Richardson, said in a statement. “Of the four Remington drawings, we put the lowest estimate on this piece but it ended up selling for the most.”

