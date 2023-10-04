Scheels more than doubled traffic at Chandler Fashion Square on first day

A lot of people were looking forward to Scheels opening its first retail store in the Phoenix area, according to data released Tuesday from the sporting goods retailer’s landlord in Chandler.

Macerich Co., the real estate investment firm that owns Chandler Fashion Center, as well as Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Fashion Square and Arrowhead Towne Center, called the opening of the 250,000-square-foot Scheels a “success,” in a statement the company issued on Oct. 3.

Scheels opened its doors at Chandler Fashion Square on Sept. 30.

“Scheels drew tens of thousands of first-day shoppers with its high-profile opening, and traffic at Chandler Fashion Center was up more than 108% for the day. Ultimately, Scheels is expected to generate four times what the previous tenant generated and add significant traffic to an already strong center,” Ed Coppola, the president of Macerich, said in the announcement. “This successful redevelopment is another terrific example of Macerich responding to and delivering what our customer wants.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.