Saras Micro Devices relocates headquarters from Atlanta to Chandler and opens manufacturing facility

Saras Micro Devices completed an expansion to move its headquarters from Atlanta to Chandler's Price Corridor. It operates at a 33,000-square-foot space at 3200 W. Germann Road.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jan 30, 2024
Saras Mirco Devices feels at home in Chandler's Price Corridor.

Saras, which works on delivering power to semiconductors, on Jan. 24 opened its new headquarters — 33,000 square feet split between office, clean room and manufacturing space at 3200 W. Germann Road — to support its growth in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Saras, which was established in 2021, relocated those operations from Atlanta, where its research and development center remains.

The company shares a building with one of its partners, Yield Engineering Systems, which opened up its manufacturing facility on-site in 2023.

“This move is not just a change in geographic location; it is an intentional strategic decision to align our vision with our customers in driving the U.S. semiconductor industry forward,” said Ron Huemoeller, CEO of Saras Micro Devices in a statement.

