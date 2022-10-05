Watch Now
Sam Fox’s Phoenix hotel reaches construction milestone

the global ambassador tops off oct-2022
Author & Edit Hospitality
The Global Ambassador has topped off construction with the rooftop’s steel structure put into place, which fully encloses the five-story building.<br/>
Posted at 12:44 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 15:44:26-04

PHOENIX — The final steel beams have been installed on the Global Ambassador, the debut hotel from one of Phoenix’s most well-known restaurateurs, and it is expected to open late next year.

Located on the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 44th Street in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood, the Global Ambassador will be a 5-story hotel with 141 rooms and several food and beverage outlets.

It is being developed by Author & Edit Hospitality, a company created by Sam Fox, the founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. Fox is co-developing the Phoenix hotel project with longtime friend and collaborator Brian Frakes.

The Global Ambassador has been in the works for several years now and with the rooftop’s steel structure put into place, the 5-story building is fully enclosed. Crews have also started vertical construction on the first level and have excavated the pool. Exterior finishes, including brickwork, windows and doors, will be installed in the coming weeks.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

