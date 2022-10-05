Sam Fox’s Phoenix hotel reaches construction milestone

PHOENIX — The final steel beams have been installed on the Global Ambassador, the debut hotel from one of Phoenix’s most well-known restaurateurs, and it is expected to open late next year.

Located on the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 44th Street in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood, the Global Ambassador will be a 5-story hotel with 141 rooms and several food and beverage outlets.

It is being developed by Author & Edit Hospitality, a company created by Sam Fox, the founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. Fox is co-developing the Phoenix hotel project with longtime friend and collaborator Brian Frakes.

The Global Ambassador has been in the works for several years now and with the rooftop’s steel structure put into place, the 5-story building is fully enclosed. Crews have also started vertical construction on the first level and have excavated the pool. Exterior finishes, including brickwork, windows and doors, will be installed in the coming weeks.

