Sam Fox’s Global Ambassador is selling a $250,000 Phoenix Open package

There have always been different ways to enjoy the WM Phoenix Open – from walking the course with a general admission ticket to sitting in the high-end hospitality suites next to celebrities or top business leaders.

But the Global Ambassador is raising the bar when it comes to luxury offerings for the PGA Tour stop.

The hot new Camelback Corridor hotel, which was developed and owned by Sam Fox, is offering a two-night Phoenix Open package that includes private, round-trip airfare on a Bombardier Challenger 350, plus nearly a dozen other perks for the weekend.

