Sam Fox’s Flower Child restaurant brand expands to Chandler

Flower Child, the fast-casual healthy food restaurant brand from Fox Restaurant Concepts, is expanding its footprint to Chandler.

The company announced Thursday it will be opening its latest Valley location in The Shoppes at Casa Paloma in Chandler. The center is located off I-10 and Ray Road. It features tenants like AJ’s Fine Foods, Ulta Beauty and several health and wellness service providers.

Flower Child will be opening in a 4,000-square-foot corner space in the center next to Ulta and European Wax Center.

This will mark the sixth Flower Child location in the Valley, along with a recently announced expansion into Tucson. There are currently 29 locations open in 11 states.

Flower Child is one of FRC’s more popular concepts. When the restaurant company owned by Sam Fox was acquired by the Cheesecake Factory in 2019 for more than $300 million, executives from Cheesecake specifically listed the growth potential of Flower Child as one of the reasons they were interested in buyout.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.